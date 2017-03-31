Position Open: Administrative Project Manager and Researcher at UW-Madison

UW-Madison, recently ranked among the top ten public colleges in the nation by US News and World Report, is looking for an Administrative Project Manager and Researcher (APMR) for the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (DDEEA).

The APMR supports the work of the Vice Provost and Chief Diversity Officer (VPCDO) in the three major areas of responsibility: 1) leadership and coordination of activities that advance diversity and inclusion on behalf of the entire campus community with a focus on recruitment, retention, leadership development, research, and engagement; 2) the research administration of the DDEEA under the leadership of the Office of the VPCDO; 3) works with stakeholders to enhance the cross-communication and collaborative relationships between VPCDO and the shared governance groups.

We seek a candidate that thrives on problem solving, collaboration, working in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment, and who is passionate about a mission centered around a commitment to diversity, equity, and educational excellence.

The search committee invites applications (letter of interest and resume), to be submitted no later than April 11th, 2017. For a complete description of the position and instructions on how to apply, go to http://jobs.hr.wisc.edu/cw/en-us/job/494677/administrative-project-manager-and-reseacher

UW-Madison is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. We promote excellence through diversity and encourage all qualified individuals to apply.