Position Open: Administrative / Office Coordinator at Disability Rights Wisconsin – Madison

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT

ADMINISTRATIVE/OFFICE COORDINATOR– MADISON

(40 HOURS/WEEK, NON-EXEMPT POSITION)

Summary: Provide administrative and organizational support for DRW in coordination with other administrative staff across multiple offices. Oversee Madison office administrative operations including supervision of clerical staff. Perform a variety of administrative support for the organization including communications; database management, tracking and reporting; administrative process management and improvement; and provide support to variety of projects.

Location: Madison office

RESPONSIBILITIES:

1) OVERSEE MADISON OFFICE OPERATIONS (60%)

a) Hire, train, and supervise clerical staff. Duties include:

• Conduct regular supervisory meetings

• Conduct performance evaluations

• Promote professional development

• Manage and delegate assignments or tasks

• Support for initial intake process

B) Manage day to day office support needs including but not limited to:

• Maintain orderly, efficient, and secure office environment (front office area,

supply/copy room, printer areas, break room, conference rooms, public area by elevator, etc.)

• Coordinate acquisition of office equipment and furnishings

• Train staff on and trouble-shoot/problem-solve issues with office

equipment or other office related needs.

• Maintain and improve office procedures and requests for clerical support such

as incoming/outgoing mail and faxes, large copying requests, agency forms, etc.

• Provide back-up as needed for answering telephone calls and handling walk-in traffic

• Maintain office library

• Assist in coordination staff office changes

C) Take the lead role in working with business contacts regarding:

• Building Maintenance

• Car maintenance

• Copier

• Office Equipment

• Lead contact for DRW phone/VOIP system

d) Provide back-up technical assistance to Madison staff regarding

software issues when IT support is not available.

2) PROVIDE ORGANIZATIONAL SUPPORT (30-35%)

a) Communications

• Monitor and post information on DRW website and social media.

Ensure timely response to inquiries or postings.

• Proofread and edit external communications upon request.

• Assist with website updates.

• Track and record DRW media mentions.

b) Database management and reporting

• Manage Donor database

• Modification of donor data fields

• Maintain updated donor mailing lists.

• Receive and track donations

• Generate Thank You letters.

• Provide reports from the database upon request.

• Generate reports from other databases including Disability Advocacy Database (DAD)

• Collect and compile data for monthly, quarterly, and annual program reports.

• Provide technical assistance to staff with DAD

• Assist in maintaining DAD database.

c) Grant Support

• Coordinate and support submission of grant applications and reports.

• Assist with development and maintenance of grant tracking system to ensure

completion of timely reporting and other grant deliverables.

d) Publications

• Coordinate Annual Reporting process

• Coordinate large printing jobs with external vendors.

• Oversee bulk and other mass mailings, e.g., annual reports, training brochures.

• Proofread a variety of DRW produced materials

• Create flyers and other announcements for DRW related events

• Ensure Brochures are updated and DRW offices are supplied

e) Provide administrative support for quality improvement projects or ad-hoc projects as needed.

f) Maintain centralized DRW Office Calendars (Time-off and Events calendars)

g) Support HR as needed with coordination for new hire interviews and on-boarding process.

h) Maintain and improve systems for filing important documents such as DRW contracts.

i) Collaborate with DRW Board Coordinator to ensure materials are prepared and

mailed for Board Meetings.

3) Coordinate with other DRW Office Administrative Staff (5-10%)

a) Assist as needed to ensure adequate phone coverage across offices

when regular administrative staff are unavailable (e.g. sick or vacation).

b) Work with Office Coordinators to ensure efficiencies, and consistency with

office protocols and processes. Make improvements when necessary.

Reports to: Director of Operations & Quality