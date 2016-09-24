Position Open: Administrative Assistant / Receptionist at Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County Job Opening

Administrative Assistant/ Receptionist, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

Starting hourly wage $15/Hour

The Administrative Assistant serves as the front line for customer services and also serves as the face of Habitat to clients on the phone and at the front desk. For a complete list of job duties and application information go to: Haibitatdane.org

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the Habitat ReStores are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers committed to a diverse workplace. Under our Affirmative Action plan we encourage people of color, women and individuals with a disability to apply.