Hospitals & Clinics Come Together Under One Name – SSM Health

New name reflects commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience

At our clinics and hospitals all across southern Wisconsin, employees and community members celebrated today as hospital leaders unveiled new signs along with a renewed commitment to patients. Beginning today, our hospitals, clinics, care centers and health plan in southern Wisconsin will be known as:

• SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison

• SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville

• SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo

• SSM Health Dean Medical Group

• SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center

• SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center

• Dean Health Plan, A member of SSM Health

“Here in Wisconsin, we have been delivering care for more than a century,” said Damond Boatwright, SSM Health regional president of hospital operations. “Today we are renewing our vow to this community and everyone we serve. While our look may be changing, our mission and commitment to provide an exceptional experience to every patient remains the same.”

SSM Health has been providing high-quality compassionate health care services in Wisconsin for generations, opening St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison in 1912, followed by St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo in 1963 and finally St. Mary’s Janesville Hospital in 2012. While SSM Health hospitals have been partnering with Dean Clinic physicians for more than 100 years, SSM Health formally acquired Dean Clinic in 2013. Now, the SSM Health name will be used to better connect all of the facilities and services that make up its fully integrated health care delivery network in south-central Wisconsin.

“As we care for and serve our patients and members, our interactions with them define who we are and what we stand for,” said John Rose, MD, interim president of SSM Health Dean Medical Group. “We take the responsibility of their health into our hands and we are privileged to do so. We’re proud so many people choose us for their care and we will continue to work tirelessly for them.”

Over the coming months, the signs on the outside and inside of each of our clinics, hospitals and care centers will be changing over to the new SSM Health logo, however patients will see the same providers they have come to know and trust in the same locations they are familiar with.

About SSM Health in Wisconsin

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through one of the largest integrated delivery systems in the nation.

In Wisconsin, SSM Health serves an 18-county area in the south-central part of the state through inpatient care at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo. SSM Health provides outpatient medical and health services through a network of more than 50 SSM Health Dean Medical Group locations, and serves about 425,000 lives through Dean Health Plan. Also part of SSM Health are two skilled nursing facilities (SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison and SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo) and Navitus, a pharmacy benefit management services company.