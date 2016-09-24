Get Involved in Turning out the Vote!

Did you see President Obama’s speech at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation this week? If you didn’t, I’ll wait. Go ahead. Go watch and get as fired up to be a part of the most important election of our lifetime as I am.

I volunteer with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin because our country is at a crossroads. President Obama spoke about that crossroads in Washington, D.C and he could not have put this election into better context than this:

“My name may not be on the ballot, but our progress is on the ballot. Tolerance is on the ballot. Democracy is on the ballot. Justice is on the ballot. Good schools are on the ballot. Ending mass incarceration, that’s on the ballot right now. And there is one candidate who will advance those things. And there is another candidate whose defining principle, the central theme of his candidacy is opposition to all that we have done.

There’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter. It all matters. And after we have achieved historic turnout in 2008 and 2012, especially in the African-American community, I will consider it a personal insult, an insult to my legacy, if this community lets down its guard and fails to activate itself in this election. You want to give me a good send off? Go vote! And I’m going to be working as hard as I can these next seven weeks to make sure folks do.”

So much is at stake in this election. That’s why it’s so important we make sure that every Wisconsinite makes their voice heard in this election about the choice we are facing here — a choice between hope and fear. Hillary Clinton is running a campaign of hope. She believes we are stronger when we lift each other up — so that everyone plays a role in creating America’s future. She knows we can either come together to tackle the big challenges facing the country or let Donald Trump keep tearing us apart with his divisive rhetoric and dangerous ideas.

There is no greater threat to President Obama’s legacy than the election of Donald Trump. That’s why we need to you stop by any of one of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s offices here in Milwaukee to give your time to making sure Donald Trump never gets to the White House.

There’s all kinds of ways to get involved. You can knock on your neighbor’s door and make sure they are all set to vote and vote early. You can make phone calls to undecided voters and make the case for not only Hillary Clinton, but also the rest of the folks on the Democratic ballot who must get elected to ensure she can continue President Obama’s progressive agenda for our state and the rest of the nation. She needs those folks in Congress to protect all that we have already achieved and build on what we started when we voted for hope and change nearly eight years ago.

We need you. President Obama needs you. Hillary Clinton needs you. Come join us at 1857 E Kenilworth Place, 2701 N. Martin Luther King Drive, or 8167 W Brown Deer Road today!