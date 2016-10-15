Free Breast Cancer Screening Available

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women and is the second most common cause of death from cancer. Although early diagnosis can help create better outcomes, access to screening can be limited among people with low incomes and who lack health insurance.

To reduce barriers to screening and treatment, the Wisconsin Well Woman Program (WWWP) offers free breast exams, mammograms and other diagnostic tests for women ages 45-64 (or under 45, for those with a current breast concern), who have limited income and insurance. Exams are available at more than 35 participating clinics in Dane and Rock County.

According to Kari Sievert, WWWP Program Coordinator, “Enrollment for the program is quick and easy and can be completed over the phone in 10 minutes.”

“It is important to know when to have your first mammogram and how often to be screened”, says Sievert. “Being able to talk with a doctor about your personal circumstances, risk factors and screening options can be life changing. This is a particularly important message for African-American women who tend to be screened and diagnosed less frequently than white women but who die from the disease more often.”

The WWWP in collaboration with the Komen Treatment Access Fund (KTAF) has been providing freebreast cancer screenings for eligible women in Dane and Rock Counties since 1994. The WWWP & KTAF Programs serve more than 600 eligible women each year.

For more information about free breast cancer screenings see: www.wellwomandanecounty.org

For additional information call (608) 242-6392.

Para información en español llame al (608) 242-6235.