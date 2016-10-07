Early Voting Locations, Times and Instructions

By Urban Media News Staff

Your vote is the power you have to improve your community. For generations, the disenfranchised fought to ensure access to the ballot. This fall, it is the sacred duty of every eligible voter to honor the sacrifices made by the Civil Rights warriors of the past and cast a ballot.

Due to recent court rulings, Wisconsin voters once again enjoy liberal access to in-person early voting before Election Day, November 8th. If you are already registered to vote, all you need to bring is a photo identification. If you are not registered, you can register when you vote by bringing proof of residence – typically a bill or lease which includes your address – and a photo identification. For additional information visit www.myvote.wi.gov.

There is no early voting the Sunday or Monday before the election.

The following are the locations and times that early voting is available in Milwaukee and Madison.

Madison

The City Clerk’s Office (210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) will be open for early voting between 8:00AM and 7:00PM every weekday through November 4. On the Saturdays of October 8, 15 and 22 voting is open between 9:00AM and noon. On the Saturdays of October 29 and November 5 voting is open between 9:00AM and 2:00PM. On the Sundays of October 30 and November 6 early voting is open between 1:00PM and 4:00PM.

Early voting is available every weekday through November 4th between the hours of 10:00AM and 7:30PM, and between 9:00AM and 4:30PM on every Saturday in October at the following locations: Goodman South Madison Library (2222 S. Park Street), Hawthorne Library (2707 E. Washington Avenue), Lakeview Library (2845 N. Sherman Avenue), and Meadowridge Library (5726 Raymond Road).

Streets East (4602 Sycamore Ave.) will hold early voting between 7:00AM and 4:00PM every weekday until November 4.

The Central Library (201 W. Mifflin St) is open for early voting Monday through Thursday between 9:00AM to 8:30PM through November 3. On Friday September 30 and Friday November 4 early voting is available between 9:00AM and 5:30PM. You can also vote at Central Library between 9:00AM and 5:30PM every Saturday in October and between 1:00PM and 4:30PM every Sunday in October.

Alicia Ashman Library (733 N. High Point Road) and Sequoya Library (4340 Tokay Blvd) is open for early voting between the hours of 9:00AM and 8:30PM every weekday until November 4. You can also vote between 9:00AM and 4:30PM at these locations every Saturday in October. Sequoya Library will also hold early voting hours every Sunday in October between 1:00PM and 4:30PM.

Milwaukee – Downtown

Early voting is underway at the Zeidler Municipal Building voters who have already registered can enter on 830 N. Market Street. Voters who need to register before voting may enter at 841 N. Broadway.

Early voting at Zeidler is available every Monday through Friday until October 22nd between the hours of 10:00AM and 6:00PM.

On the Saturdays of October 15, October 22 and October 29, early voting is available between noon and 5:00PM. On the Sundays of October 23 and October 30 early voting is also available between noon and 5:00PM.

Beginning Monday, October 23, early voting is available between 8:30am and 7:00pm on weekdays until November 4.

Milwaukee – Central/North Side

Early voting begins October 10 at Midtown Center. Voters can enter on N. 56th St. and W. Capitol Dr. or on W. Ely Pl. and W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday between October 10 and October 21 between 10:00AM and 6:00PM. On Saturday October 15 and October 22 early voting is available between noon and 5:00PM.

On Sunday, October 23 and October 30 early voting is available between noon and 5:00pm. On weekdays between October 23 and November 4 early voting is available between 8:30AM and 7:00PM.

Milwaukee – South Side

Early voting begins October 10 at Forest Home Library on 1432 W. Forest Home Ave.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday between October 10 and October 21 between 10:00AM and 6:00PM. On Saturday October 15 and October 22 early voting is available between noon and 5:00PM.

On Sunday, October 23 and October 30 early voting is available between noon and 5:00pm. On weekdays between October 23 and November 4 early voting is available between 8:30AM and 7:00PM.