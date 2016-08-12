Clinton Offers Strong Progressive Values & Policies

Why Our Vote for Her This November is Crucial

By Rep. Keith Ellison

The Republican party is at a moral fork in the road. The entire party must now decide who they are, what they believe, and where they draw the line. Are they willing to stand next to somebody who disparages a Gold Star family? Or will they condemn this un-American behavior even if it’s against their own party?

Americans are better than this.

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine hit the trail last week, including right here in Milwaukee, to talk about their plan to create millions of jobs here at home. They’re talking about the issues that matter to us. Meanwhile, the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign is spiraling out of control and reinforcing what we already knew: Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be president.

Bringing his offensive, un-American comments to a level unimaginable by most, Donald Trump proved he is unfit to lead when he attacked a Gold Star family whose son gave his life fighting for our country.

The Khan family gave a moving speech on that stage in Philadelphia about their son’s heroism. As they told the story of his courage and how he made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of other soldiers, Donald Trump didn’t see an American family working through their grief. Instead, he saw only his own prejudice and attacked their religion.

No matter your politics, this kind of behavior from a presidential candidate is outrageous. But when faced with criticism, just like he always does, Donald Trump doubled down.

As a Muslim-American and the father of an active duty serviceman, I cannot let this go. Muslim-American families like the Khans, and like countless others who have sacrificed for our country, deserve better than this. The families of our veterans and soldiers deserve better than this.

That’s why it’s more important than ever that we make Hillary Clinton our next commander-in-chief. Hillary Clinton believes we are stronger when we lift each other up — so that everybody plays a role in creating America’s future.

Trump’s recklessness, his lack of knowledge on national security, and his thin-skinned temperament would make our country and our troops less safe. And when they come home, veterans need a president who will fight for them as hard as they have fought for our country. Hillary Clinton will be that president. The only person Donald Trump has ever fought hard for is Donald Trump.

I was an early supporter of Bernie Sanders. But I’ve proudly endorsed Hillary Clinton for President of the United States and I’m working alongside Senator Sanders to ensure she becomes our next president. She offers strong progressive values, a remarkable tenacity of spirit, and a demonstrated capacity to listen.

The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. Trump is unfit to lead this great country and I will join Hillary, Bernie, and their supporters to do everything in our power to ensure he never gets the chance.