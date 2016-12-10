Catholic Multicultural Center Hosts 5th Annual Radiothon

Another Year with La Movida Radio to Raise Money for Social Service Programs

In 2009, a group of Latino community leaders organized to see how they could generate support for the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC), a social service agency on Madison’s South side. Their efforts turned into an annual fundraiser with La Movida Radio to benefit the CMC and the services it offers to Latinos and non-Latinos alike.

On Friday December 16th, 2016 the Catholic Multicultural Center will host its 5th annual Radiothon fundraiser in partnership with La Movida Spanish Radio 1480AM. La Movida Radio will broadcast live from the CMC (1862 Beld St., Madison) from 12:00 to 6:00PM. A community celebration will take place 12:00 through 7:00pm beginning with Mass in Spanish at 1:00 pm followed by dance performances, live music, delicious food, small prizes, and more. To participate, the CMC asks for a free-will donation; any amount, no matter how small, will be accepted and greatly appreciated during this time to assist the CMC in providing much needed services to the surrounding community. “All are welcome to come to this fundraiser. Even if you don’t have money to give, please come celebrate with us,” said CMC Director Andy Russell. Donations can be done in person the day of the event, on the website at cmcmadison.org, or by phone at 608-661-3512.

The Radiothon fundraiser provides funding for the numerous programs the CMC offers such as a daily free meal, food pantry, personal essentials pantry, English as a Second Language classes, public computer lab, immigration legal services, and more. This year’s donations will specifically support the expansion of the employment search assistance program and the job-training catering social enterprise. To assist even more individuals in preparing for and finding employment, the Catholic Multicultural Center has set a goal to raise $12,000 through this year’s Radiothon fundraiser.

The CMC relies mostly on contributions from individuals and businesses to keep programs like the Center’s growing employment search assistance programs operating. It is imperative that the CMC reach the $12,000 mark so it may continue to assist hundreds of individuals each day through the Center’s various programs. As one of the Radiothon founders said: “We need to continue to be generous to the Center which has been so generous to us.”

The Catholic Multicultural Center wishes to thank its community partners for their sponsorship of the 2016 Radiothon: J&K Security Solutions, Taquería El Jalapeño, Cress Funeral & Cremation Services, Catholic Charities Madison, Edgewood College, Gunderson Funeral Home, Blackhawk Technical College, Middleton Family Dentistry, Catholic Financial Life and Madison Gas & Electric.