Catholic Charities Announces Tami Fleming as Volunteer Coordinator

Catholic Charities is pleased to announce Tami Fleming as their new Volunteer Coordinator. Tami will coordinate volunteers for the Day Resource Center for the Homeless and other Catholic Charities services.

Tami has a Bachelor of Arts from UW-Stevens Point and has spent a majority of her life volunteering as well as working full time. She has 25+ years of experience recruiting, training, and supervising volunteers and began the Friends of the State Street Family – a Madison-based, all volunteer homeless outreach organization and will continue to serve as their Executive Director.

She also started the Wisconsin chapter of Winners on Wheels (for children who use wheelchairs) and has been a Child Abuse Intervention and Prevention Case Manager and Victim’s Advocate.

Awards include: GHC Community Champions Award 2016, the Jefferson Award 2016, the Dane County United Way Community Volunteer of the Year Award 2015, the Dane County Sherriff’s Citizen Award in 2013, and the Dane County Small Business Award in 2007.

Contact Tami at TFleming@ccmadison.org or (608) 826-8022 for more information, or if you are interested in volunteer opportunities at the homeless day center and other Catholic Charities programs.

