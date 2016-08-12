Black Restaurant Week in Madison

A New Campaign Aimed at Bringing More Visibility to Black-owned Food Services that Exist in Madison

Designated for August 14-21, the week will spotlight six brick and mortar restaurants as well as five catering services, three food carts and a farmer’s market.

The event is sponsored by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce that seeks to promote Black entrepreneurship in order to increase the value of wealth in our community. The Chamber is asking all of Madison to patronize Black owned restaurants by dining in or taking out.

Chamber President Aaron Perry believes that this designated week will bring attention to these food services on the Madison scene and will increase their patronage. “Madison is a foodie town and we know that these restaurants can benefit from that. Black-owned restaurants are located all over town. Those who are loyal customers already know how good the food is. If you love delicious food and have not been to any of these places, you will want to find out for yourself just how good the food is.”

On Willy Street, there are four participating restaurants, Buraka, That’s My BBQ Joint and Jamerica Restaurant, all well-known for their distinctive menus. On Monona Drive, David’s Jamaican Cuisine has a loyal following. On Park Street, McGee’s Chicken just expanded and opened in June in what formerly housed a Taco Bell. For Westsiders, there is the Wing King on Gammon Road.

The food cart business is strong in Madison and so is business for our specialty food carts; JD’s is known for its steakburgers and Ribmasters for its fall-off-the-bone ribs.

Black Restaurant Week also spotlights four catering services, HML Catering, Melly Mel’s, Kipps Cuisine Catering and Valice’s Sweet Potato Pies. All have delighted customers for many years.

President Perry explains that “Madison is joining nine other cities, including Memphis, Chicago, Houston and Washington, DC, who have initiated Black Restaurant Week. This specialty week is in line with the buy American movement and buy local. Buy Black strengthens our local community and supports sustainable small businesses.”

For more information about Black Restaurant Week, contact Milele Chikasa Anana at (608) 242-1400 or umojamagazine@sbcglobal.net