Black Mothers’ Breastfeeding Association Hosts Its 7th National Seminar

Black Mothers’ Breastfeeding Association (BMBFA) presents its 7th National Seminar, “Beyond the Mom: Reframing the Approach to Maternal Care” on Friday, October 14, 2016, 8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. This is a full day conference that takes place at Henry Ford Hospital, Education and Research Auditorium, 2799 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48202. The seminar has received the support of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan WIC, MI Home Visiting Initiative, Maternal Infant Health Program, and Henry Ford Health Systems.

Kiddada Green, founding executive director of BMBFA states, “We are excited about this year’s theme and look forward to bringing together a diverse group of individuals representing a wide range of professional backgrounds in health. Realizing that there are many systematic and social factors that influence breastfeeding decisions, we aim to take a closer look at the systems and institutions that impact maternal and infant health.”

The 7th National Seminar includes a plenary, keynote address, panel discussions, and workshop and lecture sessions from a diverse sector of notable experts. In the keynote presentation, Dr. Torian Easterling, Assistant Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Hygiene, highlights the impact that the Brooklyn Breastfeeding Empowerment Zone has had on public health. During his presentation, he explores opportunities of integration between public health and primary care as a model to improve maternal and child health outcomes. Dr. Easterling will be followed by other national experts on topics including: safe sleep, community-based doula and breastfeeding support, group prenatal care, father engagement, infant mortality, alternative health therapies, advocacy, and art for social change.

This year’s seminar is truly a dynamic event. Join more than 100 others who are already registered to attend. This is your opportunity to learn about10 approaches to health equity that support the maternal needs of African American women. Onsite registration is available.

This seminar is approved for 5.5 contact hours by the Michigan Nurses Association, the Michigan Social Work Collaborative, and the Michigan Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. A continuing education application has been submitted for IBCLC. Attendees may self- apply for ACNM. Additional event details can be found at www.BMBFA.org.

Black Mothers’ Breastfeeding Association (BMBFA) is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization founded in 2007. BMBFA’s mission is to reduce racial inequities in breastfeeding support for African Americans by building foundational networks of support, and strengthening systems to overcome historical, societal and social barriers to breastfeeding success. BMBFA’s programs include Black Mothers’ Breastfeeding Club, community-based doula services and community-based breastfeeding peer counselor services. For more information, visit http://www.bmbfa.org.